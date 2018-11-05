Hondros Screened on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

NEW YORK – UNESCO, the Permanent Mission of Greece to the UN, together with the New York Group of Friends for the Protection of Journalists held a discussion and screening of Hondros, Director Greg Campbell’s feature length documentary film about his dear friend, the award-winning photographer Chris Hondros, tragically killed in Libya covering the conflict there in 2011. The event marked the 5th International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on November 2 at the United Nations headquarters …