Hondros Screened on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

By Eleni Sakellis November 5, 2018

The event marked the 5th International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists at the UN. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – UNESCO, the Permanent Mission of Greece to the UN, together with the New York Group of Friends for the Protection of Journalists held a discussion and screening of Hondros, Director Greg Campbell’s feature length documentary film about his dear friend, the award-winning photographer Chris Hondros, tragically killed in Libya covering the conflict there in 2011. The event marked the 5th International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on November 2 at the United Nations headquarters …

