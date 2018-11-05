Hellenic Lawyers Association Holds 30th Annual Gala, Honors Judge Katsas (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Lawyers Association (HLA) held its 30th Annual Gala on November 2 at the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan. The Honorable Gregory G. Katsas, United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, was awarded the Distinguished Legal Service Award. Scholarships to deserving students were also presented at the gala.

The first two scholarships were sponsored and presented by Nicholas Papain to Vasiliki Sakellaridis, 3rd year law student at Fordham …