Third-Time World Gold Medal for Greek Rings Gymnast Lefteris Petrounias

Greek gymnast Lefteris Petrounias on Friday won his third consecutive gold medal in rings at a world championship, this time at the 48th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Doha, becoming one of only three gymnasts to win three gold medals in world competitions.

Petrounias has been winning all competitions in rings the last 2.5 years; this is his 9th consecutive gold medal in 9 large competitions, from 2015 on.

The Greek athlete came first with 15.366 points, despite a problem with his left shoulder that is scheduled for operation in a few days.

Silver went to Brazilian Olympic champion in the London Games Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti (15.100 points) and bronze to Italian Marco Lodadio (14.900 points).

Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos congratulated the athlete with a message in which he lauded Petrounias’ “unsurpassable emotional fortitude”.