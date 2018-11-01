Greek Stocks End Sharply Lower

ATHENS – Greek stocks ended sharply lower in the Athens Stock Exchange on Thursday, pushing the general index of the market below the 620-point level. Traders said selling activity focused on bank shares and the share of Motor Oil.

The general index dropped 3.25 pct to end at 619.32 points, with the Large Cap index falling 2.96 pct and the Mid Cap index ending 1.91 pct lower. Turnover was 52.035 million euros in volume of 14,984,226 shares.

Fourlis (2.42 pct) and ADMIE (2.11 pct) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Motor Oil (13.88 pct), Eurobank (7.56 pct), Alpha Bank (7.2 pct) and Piraeus Bank (6.85 pct) suffered heavy losses. Among market sectors, Food (0.26 pct) and Raw Materials (0.18 pct) scored gains, while Oil (10.63 pct) and Banks (6.24 pct) suffered losses. Eurobank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, decliners led advancers by 74 to 31 with another 17 issues unchanged. Haidemenos (29.69 pct), Sfakianakis (19.50 pct) were top gainers, while Progressive (19.17 pct) and AEGEK (14.24 pct) were top losers.