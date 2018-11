NEW YORK – Angelika Sandora, CEO of Popular Theater Inc. and Theater Director in the Club for UNESCO of Piraeus & Islands (Greece and New York Chapters), spoke with The National Herald about her latest project, Faux-Bia, a pun pronounced “phobia.”

The musical, written and produced by Sandora, is a new, fast-paced anti-war comedy that picks up right after Aristophanes’ famous heroine, Lysistrata, devises a brilliant plan to blackmail the men of Greece by withholding what men want most in the …