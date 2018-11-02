In Nielsen v. Prepap, Supreme Court Must Consider the Impact of Sanctuary Cities

Nielsen v. Prepap, a case from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear, will decide this question of law: does a noncitizen released from criminal custody become exempt from mandatory detention under U.S. immigration law, specifically, 8 U.S.C. § 1226(c) if, after the noncitizen is released from criminal custody, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) does not take the noncitizen into immigration custody immediately?

That statute specifically states that “the Attorney General may take …