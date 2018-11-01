Morning in Hellenic Paideia America

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s $25 million donation to the St. Demetrios High School in Astoria is indeed a “game changer” for the School and Greek education in our community, as our contributor Christodoulos Athanasatos characterizes it. And it could not have come at a more appropriate time.

Many of us who have a longstanding sensitivity to the issue of Hellenic Paideia in America, for obvious reasons, have long lamented, until recently, about lack of support from affluent Greeks. Why, would we …