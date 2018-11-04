Obituaries in Greek-American Community

CHAKAS, NICHOLAS

CLEARWATER, FL (from the Tampa Bay Times, published on Oct. 24) – Nicholas P. Chakas, 89, Clearwater, passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018. He was born in Greece and immigrated to Schenectady, New York. He moved with his wife and family to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1980 where they owned Spartan Restaurant until retiring in 2002. He is survived by his four children, Helen, Nectaria, Panagiota, and Demetrios. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, October 25 …