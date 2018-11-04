Going on in Our Community

OCTOBER 28-DECEMBER 9

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – Workshops in Greek Bouzouki with Leonidas Zafiris and Elias Poulos, Sundays, 2-4 PM, October 28; November 4, 11, 18, and 25; December 2 and 9, at Safford House, 23 Parkin Ct. in Tarpon Springs. Fee: $5 donation per class requested. The City of Tarpon Springs is pleased to present a series of workshops in Greek bouzouki for youth and adults by Leonidas Zafiris and Elias Poulos. Classes will be divided into beginning (2-3 PM) and advanced (3-4 PM) sections. Students should bring an instrument, and there will be a few bouzoukis available on site for beginning students. In addition, a limited number of bouzoukis are available through a Bouzouki Lending Program at the Tarpon Springs Public Library, 138 E. Lemon Street. 727-943-4922. More information is available by contacting Tina Bucuvalas 727-937-1130 or tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us. Classes are funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

NOVEMBER 1-4

BALTIMORE, MD – Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Annunciation, 24 West Preston Street in Baltimore holds its Greek Festival November 1-4. Enjoy delicious Greek food and pastries, cooking demonstrations, dining room, outside tent area with food and entertainment, historic and cultural displays, Church tours, vendors, live Greek music Saturday night, dance groups, and dance lessons. Free Admission and Free Parking. Hours: Thursday, Nov. 1, 5-9 PM; Friday, Nov. 2, and Saturday, Nov. 3, 11 AM-9 PM; and Sunday, Nov. 4, Noon-6 PM. More information is available by phone: 410-727-1831 and online: goannun.org.

NOVEMBER 2

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Lawyers Association invites you to its 30th Annual Dinner Gala at The Pierre, 2 East 61st Street in Manhattan, on Friday, Nov. 2, 7 PM. More information is available at: helleniclawyersassociation.org/events.

MANHATTAN – Aktina Productions and Cypreco of America present legendary singer Babis Tsertos and his band in a special concert tribute with Rembetika and Laika songs, from Tsitsanis to Theodorakis at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College in Manhattan. More information is available online: aktina.org.

NOVEMBER 2-3

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Holy Mother Of God Greek Orthodox Church, 1645 Phillips Road in Tallahassee, holds its Greek Festival November 2-3, 10 AM-10 PM both days. Enjoy Greek food, Greek imports, and delicious Greek pastries. Live Greek band, music, and dancing. Free Admission. More information is available by phone: 850-878-0747 and online: hmog.org.

NOVEMBER 2-4

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 502 S. Chaparral Street in Corpus Christi, holds its Greek Festival November 2-4. Greek foods, pastries, and more. Admission is free. Live Greek music and dancing. Hours: Friday, Nov. 2, 5-11 PM; Saturday, Nov. 3, 12 noon-11 PM; and Sunday, Nov. 4, 12 noon-5 PM. More information is available by phone: 361-883-9843 and online: stnicholasgoc.net.

BERGENFIELD, NJ – St. Anthony’s International Festival takes place November 2-4 at the St. Anthony Antiochian Orthodox Church, 385 Ivy Lane in Bergenfield. Hours: Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3, 12-10 PM, and Sunday, November 4, 12-6 PM. The fun and festivities will be held in our church hall, Come join our vibrant multi-ethnic parish family for three days of food and fun for all ages! All the popular Greek, Middle Eastern and Slavic menu items will be back, from Lamb Shanks to Stuffed Grape Leaves to Pierogis, plus some American favorites, too. Make sure to save room for dessert, baklava, pasta flora, Mamool, and much, much more! Get a head start on your holiday shopping at our boutique, take the kids to our Fun and Arcade Buses, or dance to live music each day! Also back, a crowd favorite, St. Anthony’s 50-50 raffle! More information is available by phone: 201-568-8840 and on Facebook.

NOVEMBER 3

FLUSHING – Hellenic Public Radio – Cosmos FM 91.5 invites you to its 22nd Annual Phidippides Award Gala, honoring Michael Psaros, at Terrace on the Park – The Penthouse, 52-11 111th Street in Flushing. Reception at 7 PM, dinner at 8. More information is available online: cosmosfm.org or via email: ioannag@cosmosfm.org.

NOVEMBER 3-4

LANCASTER, PA – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue in Lancaster, holds its Greek Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 3, 10:30 AM-7:30 PM and Sunday, Nov. 4, 11 AM-6 PM. Enjoy Greek pastries, souvlaki stand, crafts, bookstore, church tours, eat in, drive-thru, take out, attic room, gourmet room, Greek music and dancing. Tickets: $12 in advance, $14 at the door. More information is available by phone: 717-394-1735 and online: annunciationorthodox.org.

NOVEMBER 6

MANHATTAN – The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) will hold its annual Food & Wine Gala at the Metropolitan Club, 1 East 60th St. in Manhattan on Tuesday, Nov. 6. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception and wine tasting at 6:30 PM, followed by a dinner and special program. The event features an exclusive menu curated by renowned Chef Costas Spiliadis of Estiatorio Milos. The evening will be hosted by Deborah Norville, Anchor of Inside Edition and member of The NYSPCC Children’s Council. More information is available online: www.nyspcc.org/galatickets18.

NOVEMBER 6-9

NEW LONDON, CT – Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead Street in New London, holds its 66th Annual Greek Food Festival November 6-9, 11 AM-9 PM daily. Traditional homemade Greek foods and pastries, guided tours of our Byzantine Church, Greek beverages. Take out available. Greek school dancers and live Greek band. Free admission and plenty of free parking. More information is available by phone: 860-442-2377 and online: saintsophianl.org.

NOVEMBER 8-10

RICHMOND, VA – Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Avenue in Richmond, holds its Greek Festival November 8-10, 11 AM-8 PM daily. Enjoy Greek food, dancing, and music. Tour our beautiful sanctuary and learn more about the Orthodox religion. Browse through the beautiful art, jewelry, and amazing finds in the International Bazaar. Every year we donate a portion of our proceeds to local charities that specifically serve Central Virginia. The Drive-Thru will be open subject to product availability. Please check the Festival website for daily notices of changes. Free admission, free parking. More information is available by phone: 804-355-3687 and online: vagocathedral.org.

NOVEMBER 9-11

FORT WORTH, TX – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2020 NW 21st Street in Fort Worth, holds the 51st Annual Greek Festival November 9-11. Enjoy live Greek music and folk dancing, authentic Greek meals, baked and frozen foods also available, including pastries, breads, desserts and ready to heat dishes. Outdoor activities for kids available as well as church tours. Admission to the festival is $1. Hours: Friday, Nov. 9, and Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 AM- 10 PM; and Sunday, Nov. 11, 11 AM-3 PM. More information is available by phone: 817-626-5578 and online: fortworthgreekfestival.com.

NOVEMBER 11

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA in association with the Museum of the Moving Image presents a series of once-a-month screenings of the best Greek films, Always On Sunday. Smuggling Hendrix, directed by Marios Piperides, Winner, 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, Best International Narrative Feature, will be screened on Sunday, Nov. 11, 3 PM at the Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave in Astoria. The engaging comedy follows a Greek Cypriot faces a bureaucratic nightmare when he tries to retrieve his dog from the Turkish occupied sector of the divided city of Nicosia. Desperate, he engages an unlikely band of accomplices, including a Turkish settler, to help him smuggle the dog back. More information is available by phone: 718-777-6800 and online: hellenicfilmusa.org.