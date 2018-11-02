Demetrios, Metropulos Fire HCHC Trustees who Raised Questions

By Theodore Kalmoukos November 2, 2018

Rev. Christopher Metropulos with His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America at Fr. Metropulos’ installment as HCHC President. Photo by (TNH Archives/Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON, MA – Archbishop Demetrios of America, who is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hellenic College-Holy Cross School of Theology fired most of the trustees and replaced them mostly with obedient priests and with some laypersons. He promised Patriarch Bartholomew at the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s (EP) Holy Synod that he would resolve HCHC’s problems, but it is believed that this action reflects his strong desire to keep Fr. Christopher Metropulos as HCHC president in an effort to …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *