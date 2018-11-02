Demetrios, Metropulos Fire HCHC Trustees who Raised Questions

BOSTON, MA – Archbishop Demetrios of America, who is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hellenic College-Holy Cross School of Theology fired most of the trustees and replaced them mostly with obedient priests and with some laypersons. He promised Patriarch Bartholomew at the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s (EP) Holy Synod that he would resolve HCHC’s problems, but it is believed that this action reflects his strong desire to keep Fr. Christopher Metropulos as HCHC president in an effort to …