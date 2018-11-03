Chicago Metropolis Holds Annual Hellenic Dance Festival

CHICAGO, IL – The Chicago Metropolis held its third Annual Midwest Hellenic Festival at the Chicago Marriot in Oak Brook October 19-21.

Dance troupes from throughout the Metropolis included individuals from age nine to adult. There were workshops by Dean Avdallas and Joe Graziossi on October 19 and 20 for the adults and Vasiliki Grosso, Tina Anagnos, and Adamantia Siomos for the youth.

On the morning of the 20th, Christina Yanoulis led the children on a service project to benefit Soles for Souls. That evening, over 200 people attended the Paradosiako Glendi, including His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael.

Youth participants began the evening’s dancing by performing what they had learned in the workshops. The dancing continued for all, with music provided by the band Endasi.

The weekend culminated with a farewell luncheon on the 21st , where exhibition performances were offered by the senior and junior groups of the Perifania Hellenic School of Music and Dance, the Aidonia of St. John the Baptist Church in Des Plaines, the Hellenic Cathedral Dancers of Merrillville, IN, the Floga Dancers of Saint Spyridon in Palos Heights, and Paradosis Dance Troupe of St. Nicholas in Oak Lawn.