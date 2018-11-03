HAMDS to Honor Dr. Chris Thanos with 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award

TORRANCE, CA – The Hellenic American Medical & Dental Society of Southern California (HAMDS) holds its 2018 Scholarship award dinner on November 10 at the Redondo Beach Marriott, where it will honor Chris Thanos, DDS, with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. Thanos is a Pediatric dentist in Torrance and Moreno Valley. While he is dedicated to helping all children, his passion lies in helping the underprivileged and those with special needs.

In 1964, an American Field Service Scholarship helped Thanos come to the United States and he completed his senior year of high school in Grand Prairie, TX. He returned to Greece after graduating, and soon after with a Fulbright Scholarship, he returned again to the U.S. and attended Franklin and Marshall College.

He has published peer reviewed articles in many professional journals, on dental materials, orthodontics, and adhesive dentistry. He has lectured in the United States and Central America and organized an international symposium in Greece.

As an international student himself, Thanos is committed to mentoring students and dentists from Greece, along with Greek-American students, to advance their careers and education.

The HAMDS 2018 Scholarship recipients are: Sina Bacol, Dean Furkioti, Jr., Andreas Lazaris, Evangelia Lazaris, Christos Sarantopoulos, Nikolaos Sarantopoulos, Alexander Sherman, and Zachary Ellis.