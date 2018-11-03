Enrique Metinides: the Man Who Saw Too Much

Enrique Metinides holds a special place among the world’s professional photographers of Greek descent. Metinides spent his entire career taking photographs of the accidents and disasters in and immediately around Mexico City.

Born on February 12, 1934, in Mexico City, of Greek immigrant parents Jaralambos Enrique Metinides Tsironides is today an internationally recognized photographer. Given his place of birth this Greek-Mexican’s name, within Mexico, follows Spanish naming customs where the first or paternal family name is Metinides and the second or …