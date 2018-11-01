SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos Visits Saint Demetrios School in Astoria (Photos & Video)

NEW YORK – The Co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), Mr. Andreas Dracopoulos, and the Director of Programs and Strategic Initiatives, Mr. Stelios Vasilakis, paid a visit yesterday to the Saint Demetrios Greek-American School in Astoria, New York.

Mr. Dracopoulos was welcomed by the school board president, Mr. Nikos Andriotis, the school’s principal, Mr. Anastasios Koularmanis, the dean of the St. Demetrios Cathedral, Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafeiropoulos, and the president of the parish council, Mr. Van Christakos.

Video by TNH/Costas Bej

The SNF’s Board of Directors is considering approval of a $25 million grant to the historic school to ensure its sustainability and provide the necessary support for its modernization.

The SNF has supported the school in the past through a number of grants, including support for a scholarship program, support for academic department heads, and the establishment a professional development program. In addition, the SNF supported a study, conducted by a specialized team of external advisors, which proposed changes that would ensure efficient management and operation of the school.

Mr. Dracopoulos was briefed by the school’s management on the steps that have already been implemented in upgrading the school’s operations, expressing satisfaction at the progress being made.

In a statement to The National Herald, Mr. Dracopoulos noted, “There are no hidden agendas. We are all working towards the same goals: to upgrade and improve the Saint Demetrios School. In reality, this is more than a grant. It is an investment in the future of the Greek-American community’s only K-12 school.”

Regarding the progress of the grant to the Saint Demetrios school, Mr. Andriotis noted “I have followed the process from the beginning, and I can attest to the critical role that Mr. Dracopoulos has played. I was surprised when he first visited the school years ago. He has since proven his interest, and today’s visit will assist in the completion of the necessary process that will allow the grant to move forward.”

Saint Demetrios School’s academic programs are achieving better-than-ever results for students, an indication of the School’s commitment to raising its academic standards. One measure, the English Language Arts and Math Common Core exams, shows Saint Demetrios students outperforming peers in other nearby schools.