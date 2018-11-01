Greek-Australian Crime Figure Gunned Down in Athens

ATHENS – A convicted drug dealer and underworld figure from Sydney, Australia was shot four times and killed as he was getting out of his car in the well-to-do Athens suburb of Voula in an apparent ambush.

He was identified as John Macris, Neos Kosmos said, and had reportedly been working in the security services industry, was said to be married to model Viktoria Karyda, and had two young children. Local media reported the children were home at the time of the shooting.

Greek media described him as a wealthy man, known to police in both Greece and Australia, with the nickname the “Australo”.

In 2013, North Sydney Local Court issued an arrest warrant for Macris after he failed to appear for sentencing over a charge of driving while disqualified, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

He was jailed in 2005 for two years and three months for supplying a commercial quantity of drugs and handling suspected stolen goods, the paper said.

In 2011, his father Stelios was charged with possessing 50 kilograms of meth oil. Alex Macris, John’s brother, testified in court he had “duped” his father into transporting the drugs, and the elder Macris was acquitted.