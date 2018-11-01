World Bank Says Not Easy Doing Business in Greece

ATHENS – Despite Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ vow he’d bring more foreign business to Greece – after raising the corporate tax rate to 29 percent – the World Bank’s Doing Business 2019 report says it’s still difficult trying to deal with the hassle.

Bailed out three times to the tune of 326 billion euros ($369.96 billion) by international creditors, and still dealing with a notorious reputation corruption and businesses being asked to pay bribes to get licenses and make their live easier, all that combined to rank the country 72nd out of 190 surveyed by the Washington, D.C.-based bank.

That means Greece, a member of the European Union, is behind the likes of Colombia and Albania, falling five spots from 2017 and undercutting Tsipras’ claims he’s making it easier to do business at the same time elements in his party are frantically trying to do otherwise.

In the Ease of Doing Business category, Greece didn’t fare much better, narrowly scoring higher than Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Oman although getting building licenses is getting better, the report said, with recent reforms making the process simpler and cheaper.

But it’s getting harder and longer to transfer a property, with more documentation needed, piling on the legendary paperwork the Greek bureaucracy wants.

The best places in the world to do business included New Zealand, Singapore, Denmark, Hong Kong, and South Korea while the worst are Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Venezuela, Eritrea and Somalia.