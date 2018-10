NEW YORK – Supreme President George E. Loucas was invested into the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Oct. 28, during events held for Archon Weekend in New York City.

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America, officiated over the ceremony. AHEPA congratulates all the newly invested Archons.

AXIOS!