In War, Turkish Official Says Greece Wouldn’t Last Four Hours

If continued provocations between Greece and Turkey lead to a shooting war, an advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it would take his country three or four hours to administer a punishing and humiliating defeat.

Yigit Bulut, who has made a number of saber-rattling comments said that: “Greece will end up in a catastrophe within three to four hours if it wages a war against Turkey,” Russia Today reported. That came after he earlier said that Greece is not a challenge to Turkey as “it would be like a fly picking a fight with a giant.”

While Turkey has an advantage in population and weapons its’ military was purged of top officials by Erdogan after a failed coup and botched assassination attempt against him in 2016 and Greek fighter pilots have kept their skills sharp in repeated mock dog fights with Turkish jets who regularly violate Greek air space.

His comments came as tension has risen after former Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, in his last act before resigning, said Greece would extend its sovereign waters from 6 to 12 miles but only in the Ionian Sea off Western Greece as the two countries have been squabbling in the Aegean.

Earlier in October, Turkey ripped Greece for using a military frigate to intercept a Turkish energ research vessel in the Mediterranean saying the Turkish ship had no right to be in Greek waters, setting nearby Turkish naval forces to intervene.

In 1952, both nations joined NATO, making a military conflict even more unlikely but the defense alliance has said nothing about Turkish fighter jets and warships routinely breaking into Greek airspace and violating its waters borders.

In 2015, Bulut declared that he is “ready to die” for Erdogan. “I have two licensed pistols and I have collected hundreds of bullets over the years thanks to my legal rights,” he said at the time.