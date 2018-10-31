Greek-American Fotios ‘Freddy’ Geas is Suspected of the Killing of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger

Greek-American Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 51, is under investigation for links to the lethal assault on James ‘Whitey’ Bulger.

Bulger, the murderous Boston gangster who benefited from a corrupt relationship with the FBI before spending 16 years as one of America’s most wanted men, was slain in federal prison. He was 89.

Bulger was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at the U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia where he had just been transferred. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a medical examiner declared him dead shortly afterward. Authorities did not immediately release a cause of death, but Justin Tarovisky, a prison union official, told The Associated Press it was being investigated as a homicide.

Fotios “Freddy” Geas, mafia hitman is suspected of taking part in the killing of Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger yesterday, because he despised snitches.

Boston Globe writes:

Freddy Geas, 51, and his brother Ty, 46, were a tag team pair of criminals from West Springfield who were well known, and feared, in Western Massachusetts. They have long rap sheets and were known for their violent impulsivity…the Geas brothers were well known to local authorities as the hired muscle for an aspiring Mafia leader named Anthony Arillotta.

Because they were Greek, the Geas brothers could not be “made” members of the Mafia, but they carried the mob’s imprimatur, according to Springfield and State Police.