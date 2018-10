On the morning of October 27, the faithful had gathered, as they did almost every Saturday, at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA, to pray, to see each other, to drink a coffee together.

Robert Bowers, however, had other plans for them. Armed with an AR-15 rifle and three other weapons, he entered the Synagogue and opened fire.

When it was over, 11 people were dead and six others were injured.

The alleged perpetrator did not know the victims. They did …