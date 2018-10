The conditions under which the Albanian police shot and killed Konstantinos Katsifas are not yet fully known – but one thing is clear: they used an unacceptable level of excessive force against one man, which the circumstances did not warrant. No matter what he did, there were better ways of handling the situation than gunning him down.

It seems the Albanian authorities have become in sensitized by the relative indifference with which the Greek government treats Greek expats in North Epirus, …