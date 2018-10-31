US Again Upset Nov. 17 Assassin Who Killed Americans Gets Vacation from Jail

While continuing to praise Greece as a “pillar of stability in the region,” and working to put more American bases in the country, the US State Department put out a press release condemning a furlough from a work farm for a mastermind of the Nov. 17 terror group which killed five Americans attached to the Embassy.

“We strongly condemn the latest release on furlough of N17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, convicted of multiple murders including US Mission personnel in Greece,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in the statement.

“This is a shameful injustice to the victims’ families – terrorists shouldn’t get vacations from prison,” she added but the US did not call in the Greek Ambassador for an explanation and has continued to work with the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who is working with American officials after vowing to rid Greece of any US military presence.

Reports said Koufodinas left the minimum security prison in Volos on Oct. 28 and must return by Nov. 2 from his fifth vacation amid speculation that SYRIZA is waiting to release him permanently in a bid to appease Leftists upset that Tsipras has repeatedly reneged on anti-austerity promises to appease international creditors and bankers.

Sunday and has permission to stay at a particular address in the Attica area until Friday, when he is due to return to prison.

Koufodinas was convicted for carrying out 11 assassinations for the far-left terrorist group, including those of US Embassy Defense Attache William Nordeen in 1988 and US Air Force Sergeant Ronald Stewart in 1991 but the pleas of families of the victims have been ignored as the US and Greece continue to work together.