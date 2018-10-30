Demetrios and Despina Mattheos Celebrate 50 Years of Marriage

CAMBRIDGE, MA – Demetrios and Despina Mattheos of Lowell, MA got the surprise of their lives on October 28, when they were surprised in a surprise celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, in a carefully orchestrated effort by his three children, Dr. Steven, John, and Mary-Ellen (Monias).

The children notified the Mattheoses’ family and friends and emphasized absolute confidentiality. And their plan went off without a hitch.

Following Divine Liturgy on the morning of the 28th Steven invited his parents …