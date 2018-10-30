Hellenic Hearts Awards $15,000 in Scholarships

BRYN MAWR, PA – Hellenic Hearts hosted its first Scholarship Award Ceremony on October 28 at the picturesque Rosemont College in Bryn Mawr, PA.

The non-profit organization Hellenic Hearts has many objectives, including providing financial and college preparation assistance to Greek-American students. To accomplish this goal, students were given the opportunity to apply for a need based scholarship that would help pay for the costs of their education.

A total of $15,000 in scholarships were awarded to those who displayed characteristics of not only a hardworking student, but an active member of the community, something Hellenic Hearts strives to instill in the younger generations.

The students recognized for their outstanding achievements are Chrysoula IIiopoulou, Georgea Daskalopoulos, Nicholas Prieston, Costas Angelis, Casandra Antzoulatos, Athina Economou, Marianthi Hereras, Katerina Nanos, and Despina Evangelopoulos. Among those present were Hellenic Hearts Board Members John Aivazoglou, Tim Vlassopoulos, Louie Karapanagiotides, Michael Angelos, Dr. Niki Mendrinos, and Margaret Antzoulatos.