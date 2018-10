LONG ISLAND CITY – With the election just one week away, New York State Senator Michael Gianaris, Assemblymember Aravella Simotas, and State Senate candidate for District 11 John Liu visited the offices of The National Herald on October 29. The Democrats spoke about the issues in this vital election year, all of them hoping for a large voter turnout, and urging everyone to make their voices heard on November 6.

John Liu, the former New York City Comptroller (2010-2013) and Councilmember …