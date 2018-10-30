Newly Elected Board Sworn in for Federation of Dodecanese Societies

ASTORIA – The newly elected board of the Federation of Dodecanese Societies (FDS) was sworn in on October 21 at St. Catherine and St. George Church in Astoria. The Federation also held an Artoklasia and a reception with coffee and refreshments followed the services. Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, dean of St. Demetrios Cathedral presided over the services and the swearing in of the board.

Among those present were the newly elected FDS President Maria Marangos, Kalymnos; Vice President Nikos Kartalis, Rhodes; Assistance Secretary and former youth President Zoe Pilios, Symi; former Vice President John Sakellis, Kos, and his wife Nancy Sakellis; former President Theologos Tiliakos, Patmos; Second Vice President Andreas Goustas, Tilos; Nikos Papageorgiou, Kasos; Timoleon Kokkinos, Nisyros; Alekos Romeos, Tilos; and Manolis Cassotis, Karpathos.

The Federation of Dodecanese Societies’ newly elected board:

Maria Marangos, President

Nikos Kartalis, Vice President

Andreas Goustas, Second Vice President

Adamantia Mari, Secretary

Zoe Pilios, Assistance Secretary

Evdokia Koullias, Treasurer

Stacy Figetakis, Assistance Treasurer

The Pan-Lemnian Philanthropic Association “Hepaestus” also held a memorial service and Artoklasia at St. Catherine on October 21 in honor of the 106th anniversary of the liberation of Lemnos, October 8, 1912. A reception was held following the services at the Pan-Lemnian Association hall.

Fr. Papazafiropoulos praised both the Federation of Dodecanese Societies and the Pan-Lemnian Association, noting the importance of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and pointing out the vital role of the various associations in supporting and maintaining the connections with the homeland and promoting the language, culture, and traditions of Greece for the generations of Greeks living abroad.