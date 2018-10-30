Fundraiser for St. Catherine’s Monastery of Mount Sinai (Video)

NEW YORK – A fundraiser for the historic Saint Catherine Monastery of Mount Sinai took place on October 29 at the Greek restaurant Avra in Manhattan.

The Greek-born Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia welcomed the members of the Greek community who attended, among them His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America.

“We continue to raise money to complete our mission, which is the preservation of the relics and the strengthening of Saint Catherine. We want to protect the library of the Monastery …