Chaos Reigns Over Greek State Debtor Bank Confiscations

ATHENS – Greeks who owe money to the state are being startled to find their bank accounts cleared out – sometimes more than once even though the y have paid – as the confiscation program is riddled with flaws, a report by Greece’s Ombudsman has found.

The seizures, including those in error, have caused such psychological stress to some that they’ve had to go to the hospital, the Special Secretary for Private Debt Management Fotis Kourmousis said, Kathimerini reported.

With reports of confiscations catching on, Greeks are starting to empty their bank accounts to keep the tax man from going after their money, the paper said, or closing them altogether. Many Greeks, especially the wealthy who hide their money in secret foreign bank accounts to avoid paying taxes don’t have to worry about confiscations or even being prosecuted if they’re caught.

Other snags debtors have found include the confiscation of the deposits of deceased debtors’ relatives who weren’t aware they had inherited debts, the confiscation of deposits in jointly held accounts possibly saved by non-debtors, multiple confiscations for the same debt, the confiscation of social benefits, and errors in online transactions.

Banks are finding the program expensive for them to administer as well with some 400,000 confiscations annually being processed and with more depositors yanking their accounts or money just as deposits had begun to rise again during a more than 8 1/2-year economic and austerity crisis that’s found banks buried under a mountain of bad loans.

The Independent Public Revenues Authority also is going to go after safe deposit boxes, making them less attractive for banks to advertise as being safe, with legislation that will allow tax authorities to more easily empty those of state debtors, including money, jewelry and other valuables.

Under current law, authorities can force a bank to open a customer’s safety deposit box, although the current framework is much stricter than what the tax bureau wants, given that a court decision or a prosecutor’s order is necessary, which is done only for those who owe the state more than 1.5 million euros ($1.71 million).