Fading SYRIZA Plans More Handouts, Upsetting Finance Chief

ATHENS – Trailing badly in polls after constantly reneging on anti-austerity promises, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition plans to hand out benefits in a bid to regain popularity, which could put it at odds with the country’s international creditors, who must approve any changes to agreed reforms that could make the country miss financial targets.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, hoping to avoid imposing pension cuts on Jan. 1, 2019 as he agreed with international creditors, has for two consecutive years handed out bonuses at Christmas to lower-income pensioners and unemployed youth and wants to pile on more for others hard hit by austerity measures he swore to reject but implemented.

Among the new benefits being planned, said Kathiermini, include:

• 10 years to pay debts to the state

• Hiking farmers protected bank accounts to 10,000 euros ($11,390)

• Earlier payment heating oil subsidies that SYRIZA cut

The aim is to try to stop the rise of the poll-leading New Democracy Conservatives who were unseated by Tsipras in January, 2015 and again in September snap polls that year that he called.

SYRIZA ministers and deputies are proposing additional handouts for households on top of those included in Tsipras’ announcement last month at the Thessaloniki International Fair, the kind of practices that caused Greece’s 8 1/2-year long economic crisis.

Ironically, the paper said, the handouts are disconcerting to Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders to Capitalists and bankers and the neo-conservative politicians who are SYRIZA’s arch-enemy.