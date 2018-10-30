Two Greek Stews to Enjoy in the Colder Weather

As the weather cools down, soups and stews are a great way to warm up. One pot meals are especially convenient for weeknights and since they’re often tastier the next day, they’re great make ahead meals as well.

The following stews offer classic Greek flavors to enjoy.

Stewed Chicken in Wine with Pasta

1 whole chicken

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, diced

2-3 garlic cloves, sliced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup chopped tomatoes, fresh or canned

Water

1 cup dry white wine

2 bay leaves

1 …