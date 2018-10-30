Sophia Vari Book Highlights Art and the Artist

Books on art are a wonderful addition to any bibliophile’s collection, especially when connected to a recent exhibition. Sophia Vari’s work is currently on display in exhibitions in Athens at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) through November 3 and in New York at the Nohra Haime Gallery through November 10.

The SNFCC exhibition is entitled Forms & Contradictions with sixteen monumental black and white sculptures on display, representing the artist’s most mature work.

The New York exhibition, Forms and Colors …