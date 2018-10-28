Foreign Ministry: Athens Awaiting Clarifications from Albania over Greek National’s Death

ATHENS – Greek authorities are in contact with those in Albania and expect the incident that led to the death of a Greek national to be fully clarified, a foreign ministry press release said on Sunday.

“Greek authorities have from the first closely followed the development of the incident in the village Bularat, Albania where a Greek national allegedly opened fire with a Kalashnikov rifle against an Albanian police vehicle attempting to arrest him.

A little while ago we were officially informed that in an exchange of fire with Albanian police forces, Konstantinos Katsifas fell dead,” the ministry said.

Expressing deep sorrow and condolences to the family, the ministry said it was “unacceptable that the operation reached the point where human life was lost.”

“We expect from Albanian authorities the full clarification of the conditions under which the Greek citizen in question lost his life and will immediately take the appropriate action,” it concluded.