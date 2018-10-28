Fourth Furlough from Volos Prison for Convicted Terrorist Koufodinas

Convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas on Sunday received his fourth furlough from the Volos farm prison where he has been in the past few months, serving multiple life sentences for his role as the ‘hitman’ of the notorious terror group ‘November 17’.

Prison authorities approved a four-day leave for Koufodinas, with an additional two days travelling time from Volos to his home in Varnava, Attica and back again. This means that he is required to be back at the prison by Friday morning.