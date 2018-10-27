Joseph Biden at Fr. Alex Karloutsos Award

NEW York.- Former US Vice President Joseph Biden is among the guests at the Patriarch Athenagoras Award of Human Rights bestowed upon Fr. Alex and presbytera Xanthi Karloutsos for their valuable services to the Church and Greek-American Community.

The event ii organized by the Order of Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Metropolitan Emmanuel of France represents His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Fr. Alex in his speech said the following:

Your Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, Your Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel – Personal Representative of …