Boston U Philhellenes to Honor Lalaounis

BOSTON, MA – The Boston University Philhellenes (BUPh) will host a special event on November 8 with Ioanna Lalaouni, Director of the Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum (ILJM).

BUPh Director Kelly Polychroniou told The National Herald that the event is “warmly supported by the Consulate General of Greece in Boston.” Lalaouni, in her lecture titled “A Tribute to Ilias Lalaounis: Hellenic Beauty – Ancient and Modern,” will discuss her father’s career, the ILJM’s mission, and the origins of “this extraordinary jewelry.”

