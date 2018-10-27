Aftershock Activity on Zakynthos Very High

ZAKYNTHOS – The aftershock activity on Zakynthos is very high after the strong earthquake which shook the island early on Friday.

Two light quakes (4.2 and 4.5 Richter) woke up the residents early on Saturday. The quakes’ epicentre was located in the sea region southwest of the island while a series of minor shocks have been recorded.

The residents were on alert throughout the night, as seismologists warned of another strong quake, up to 5.8 Richter, which is considered necessary for the total discharge of the phenomenon.