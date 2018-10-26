Alexander George Anagnos, Archon and Philanthropist, was 92

NEW YORK – Alexander George Anagnos, of Fort Lee, NJ and Halcott Center, NY, died peacefully at his home on October 23. Alex was born on July 3, 1926 in Leominster, MA and was raised in New York City.

Alex was married to the late Zografia (Jo) for 60 years. He is survived by his loving children: George (Melanie), Maria Pierce (Bob), and Steven (Vicky) and his beloved grandchildren Alexandra, Steven, Johnny, Michael, Tommy, Christine, Alexander and Arianna. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Marigoula.

Alex was a graduate of New York University and NYU Business School. He was an Executive Director of American Securities, LP before his retirement. His lifelong commitment and love for the Greek Orthodox Church led him to many roles, including President of the Parish Board of Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, President of the Saint Spyridon School Board, a member of the Board of Directors of St. Michael’s Home, a member of Leadership 100, Treasurer of the Archdiocesan Council of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, and an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

He was a treasured resident of the Halcott Center community, where for 90 years he happily spent his summers with his parents, children, grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Everyone will fondly remember Alex as the “Pied Piper” as he enjoyed his long walks around the beautiful Halcott valley with grandchildren and friends. He also enjoyed his many family trips to Greece visiting relatives, and especially enjoyed being in Deskati, where his parents were born. He loved to travel with family and friends, and thoroughly enjoyed roads trips to Chicago, Maine, Florida and around the United States.

Alex was a loyal friend and had diverse interests. He was an avid reader and collector of books; he particularly liked visiting The Strand Bookstore in NYC. For over fifty years he played pinochle virtually every week with his childhood friends from Inwood; and, he, with other Greek friends, started an Investment Club that also lasted for years. Alex loved playing backgammon, and would do so for hours with relatives. But his greatest joy was being a Papou and spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren. He will be remembered by all for his kind, loving and generous spirit.

Visitation is Sunday, October 28 from 4-8 PM at A.K. Macagna Funeral Home, 495 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 124 Wadsworth Avenue, NYC, Monday, October 29 at 9:30 am. Donations may be made to the Greek Division of the Ronald McDonald House, 405 East 73rd Street, NY, NY 10021 or Saint Michael’s Home, 3 Lehman Terrace, Yonkers, NY 10705.

(From the Riverdale Funeral Home)