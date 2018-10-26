Disputing SYRIZA Rosy Reports, Citigroup Sees Greek Slowdown

While the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said it’s bringing a recovery from an 8 1/2-year crisis, the US banking giant Citigroup said the Greek economy will slow down in the 2019-2022 period.

The bank said Greek sovereign bonds will remain below investment grade during that time, making a return to the markets prohibitive once a 22-billion euro ($25 billion) cash buffer from a third bailout of 2015 of 86 billion euros ($97.73 billion) runs out, expected to be in June, 2020.

Greece had been surviving since 2010 on three international rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($370.48 billion) but those expired on Aug. 20 and Tsipras’ boasts there would be a clean exit were dashed when the creditors said the economy would need monitoring for years to make sure fiscal targets were hit and there isn’t any backsliding on austerity and additional reforms.

The government, creditors and other analysts said they saw a growth rate as high as 2.6 percent in 2019 but Citigroup doubted it, saying the continuing weight of austerity would drag down any recovery.

Instead, the bank forecast growth of only 1.6 percent in 2019 and 1.3 percent in 2020 and 2021 and then 1.4 percent in 2022, far below SYRIZA estimates.

If growth is anemic, Greece’s long-term debt sustainability could be undercut as well, the report said, despite a deal Greece got with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) for a longer time to repay the loans.