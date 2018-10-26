New Democracy Asks Probe of Kammenos Claims Soros Paid Ministers

ATHENS – The major rival New Democracy has asked Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou to investigate claims Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said Hungarian-American billionaire financier George Soros is financially backing some ministers that weren’t named.

The Conservatives accused the coalition of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and Kammenos’ pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of a kind of Mafia-like “omerta” code of silence around the issue that arose when Kammenos and then-Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias clashed in a Cabinet meeting where the Defense Minister opposed Kotzias’ deal to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and allow its citizens to be called ‘Macedonians’.

In that meeting, where Tsipras backed Kammenos, needing ANEL’s seven votes to have a scant three-vote majority in Parliament, the Defense Minister also accused Kotzias of mismanaging a secret Foreign Ministry slush fund.

New Democracy sent Dimitriou the video from a Kriti TV interview with Kotzias referring to Kammenos’s alleged claims during the cabinet meeting and again demanded the government release the former foreign chief’s nine-page resignation letter to reveal its contents.