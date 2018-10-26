Go Greek! Economic Patriotism Rising, Customers Want Local Goods

ATHENS – With more than a dose of financial necessity tossed in during an 8 1/2-year-long economic crisis, Greeks increasingly are turning toward locally-grown products and Greek goods in their buying, especially at supermarkets.

More are shunning international conglomerates for Greek products in a trend of economic patriotism which has grown rapidly during the crisis, said Kathimerini, which has seen supermartket sales overall take a big nosedive and people turning more toward legumes and cheaper foods instead of meat in many cases.

The market research firm IRI said Greek suppliers accounted for 42.3 percent of the top 50 suppliers’ turnover in the Greek market, up by 0.3 percentage points this year from 2017. This is the second highest rate among the seven countries surveyed, behind Italy’s 57.9 percent.

Seeing the trend, more companies are moving in the same direction to garner the growing market, with multinational companies looking to acquire more local brands to show a national identity and seeking more space on the shelves of major supermarkets.