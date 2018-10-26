Split Cyprus’ Leaders Meet to Scope Out Peace Talks Restart

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus are meeting for the first time in six months to scope out the chances of resuming stalled reunification negotiations.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, a Greek Cypriot, and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are meeting Friday at a United Nations compound inside the UN-controlled buffer zone dividing the island-nation into a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and an internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south.

Before departing for the meeting, Anastasiades said that he’s looking to prepare the ground for a resumption of negotiations.

The two leaders will hold a second round of meetings next week with U.N. envoy Jane Holl Lute.

High-level negotiations in Switzerland 16 months ago ended in failure.