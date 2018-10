1. Ο,ο or Ω,ω?

EXERCISE

Complete the words with οor ωby applying the grammatical rules below.

Εγγράφ . =I write

Εγτρέχ . =I run

Εγπίν. I drink

OΠάνς = Panos (name)

ΟΧρήστς =Chris (name)

Τοσχολεί . =the school

Τοκαφενεί =the café

RULE ONE

Action verbs, that is all verbs of active grammatical voice, always end in Ω,ω in the Present tense, first person Singular. Also, the word ΕΓΩ, εγώ, ends in Ω, ω.Εγώθέλω (= I want), εγώτρώω (= I eat).

RULE …