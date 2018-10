How sweet it is when thieves fall out, so to speak. In one corner of a vicious verbal duel you have Nikos “I’m Not a Stalinist!” Kotzias, Greece’s overstuffed Very Foreign Minister who’s so full of himself he has to have his suits let out weekly.

In the other you had, in a battle of the very heavyweights, Defenseless Minister Panos “Weathervane” Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Dependent Greeks (ANNUL) who are the junior partners in the coalition government …