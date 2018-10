ATHENS – Many times when Stella Karavasili has a headache or feels out of sorts, she would call her grandmother on the phone and ask for her to do an incantation called a xematiasma to get rid of it, and the bad energy from the mystical evil eye most Greeks believe is real.

“She would say some words and a prayer and I would feel ok again on the spot. I don’t know, is it something religious, is it just bad …