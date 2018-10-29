Greek Women’s University Club 2019 Music Competition Accepting Applications

By TNH Staff October 29, 2018

The six finalists in the Greek Women's University Club National Music Competition at the Alice S. Millar Chapel of Northwestern University. Left to right: Rebekah Efthimiou (winner), Juliana Patselas, Alexis Katina Gill, Ioanna Nikou (winner), Annamaria Vasmatzidis, and Antonia Makridakis. Photo by Elaine Thomopoulos

EVANSTON, IL – The Greek Women’s University Club, recognizing excellence and encouraging the achievements of young men and women of Greek heritage, is sponsoring its 28th national music competition on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Winner(s) will be awarded $1,000.

The competition will be held at the Alice S. Millar Chapel at the Northwestern University Evanston Campus, 1870 Sheridan Rd. in Evanston.

Applicants must be young men or women of Greek descent, 20-29 years of age.

Applications accompanied by an audition CD must be postmarked no later than March 1, 2019 with an 8-10 minute performance. Selection requirements are specified in the application.

Applications are available from:

Anna Moreno

2074 W. Pratt Blvd.

Chicago, IL 60645

Tel.: 773-338-0346

FAX: 773-338-0805

Email: akmoreno@comcast.net

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *