Eparchial Synod Meeting, Transfer of Bishops, Archdiocesan Council

NEW YORK – The Archdiocesan Eparchial Synod, which recently convened in New York, transferred auxiliary Bishop Apostolos of Medeia from the Chancery of the Metropolis of San Francisco to the position of the Synod Chief Secretariat, replacing Bishop Sebastian of Zela, who in turn became Assistant to Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta.

The Synod took no action regarding the issues at Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology (HCHC) and its president, Rev. Christopher Metropulos. Archbishop Demetrios had promised the Ecumenical Patriarchal Synod in August he would discuss the issue at the Eparchial Synod, and The National Herald has learned that some Metropolitans urged him to take action, but reportedly he chose not to proceed, instead saying he would speak with Rev. Metropulos. HCHC have only 154 combined students enrolled this year, the smallest number in years.

The Archbishop with some Synod members visited the unfinished nave at the St. Nicholas National Shrine.

The Synod also discussed candidates for ordination, reviewed the list of candidates for Episcopacy, which will be submitted to the Patriarchate for its approval, and discussed possibly establishing a central information bank to store electronic copies of certificates of Church sacraments.

Synod members met with Archdiocesan Chancellor Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, and Audit and Finance Committees Presidents, respectively, Eleni Allen and Lazaros Kirkos, to discuss the Archdiocese’s finances and the results of the second phase of the audit for the Shrine’s construction.

Metropolitans Evangelos of New Jersey and d Nathanael of Chicago, who are currently serving at the Patriarchate’s Holy Synod, informed the Eparchial Synod about the issue of Ukraine Church Autocephaly.

ARCHDIOCESAN COUNCIL CONVENES

The Archdiocesan Council convened for its first meeting of the 2018-20 term on October 18 and 19 at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel, presided by Archbishop Demetrios, who nominated the officers: Vice President George Tsandikos, Treasurer Allen, and Secretary and Legal Counsel Catherine Bouffides-Walsh, all of whom were unanimously approved. He also announced the appointment of the other six members of the Executive Committee: Finance Committee Chair Lazaros (Louis) Kircos, Administration Committee Chair Constantine Caras, Audit Committee Chair Maria Stefanis, George Behrakis, Louis Roussalis, and Theofanis Economides. Demetrios noted that Bishop Andonios and CFO Father Soterios Baroody are Executive Committee ex-officio members. Also, all of the Synod members (metropolitans) are de facto members.

As was the case at the Clergy Laity Congress in July, the Archdiocese reported various achievements: financial stability, full restoration of restricted accounts, implementation of appropriate financial controls. The Finance Committee proposed a balanced budget for 2019, which the Council approved.

The Special Investigative Committee Phase II Report regarding the Shrine (SNCNS), released October 17 and available on TNH’s website (thenationalherald.com), was discussed, namely, as the report states, that “after extensive investigation, there is no evidence that SNCNS funds were improperly paid to any individuals employed by or associated with the Archdiocese. The Phase II investigation also revealed no evidence or allegation that fraud was committed in connection with the SNCNS construction project.”

The Council unanimously adopted a motion “expressing the deep respect of the members to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and their full confidence in His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America, and the metropolitans of the Archdiocese.”

Metropolitan Methodios of Boston reported on the Congress, which was held in Boston. The two Congress Chairs, Michael Sophocles and Peter Bassett, reported that even though the average cost for each delegate was approximately $700, which was above the registration fee, with aggressive fundraising the Congress was able to generate a surplus.TNH has learned that the surplus is $550,000 and will be split between the Archdiocese and the Boston Metropolis. Leadership 100 donated $300,000 toward the Congress banquet.