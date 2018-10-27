Holy Cross-Brooklyn Philoptochos President Psaras Comments on Makris

BROOKLYN – October 14, the Holy Cross Church in Brooklyn warmly welcomed the return of Archimandrite Gerasimos Makris, who was ousted from there in January. After the Divine Liturgy, he attended the church’s annual Philoptochos luncheon. Philoptochos President Eleni Psaras, who is also a member of the National Philoptochos Board, is a native of Lemnos who has been in the parish for 37 years, 30 of which she has been a Philoptochos member and President …