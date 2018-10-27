Holy Cross-Brooklyn Philoptochos President Psaras Comments on Makris

BROOKLYN – October 14, the Holy Cross Church in Brooklyn warmly welcomed the return of Archimandrite Gerasimos Makris, who was ousted from there in January. After the Divine Liturgy, he attended the church’s annual Philoptochos luncheon. Philoptochos President Eleni Psaras, who is also a member of the National Philoptochos Board, is a native of Lemnos who has been in the parish for 37 years, 30 of which she has been a Philoptochos member and President …
5 Comments
Sometimes you can put a snake in front of someone’s eyes and they will still insist it is a cat, because they are determined not to see it any other way. This parish has an official letter in hand from the Archdiocese confirming that this priest admitted the women’s accusations are true. Yet they insist that they don’t believe the victims. They must be part of some other church then, because this is definitely NOT Orthodox.
Is this woman blind or incapable of coming to the truth, the pews are now filled, money in the tray, that is what it is about , money versus the fact that this man admitted to having a sexual fling with some woman. What hypocrisy, this time it has no bounds. Great role model for your children Lady, keep the money coming!!!! You and Mr. Makris deserve each other!!!!!
Exactly. The thing is, the granddaughters, daughters, sisters, goddaughters, and nieces deserve better.
Aren’t Philoptochos the “Friends of the Poor”? That would suggest compassion. Yet this woman doesn’t appear to have an ounce of compassion for her sisters in Christ.
“Please, please Mr. Shepherd, I want my wolf back.” Said no rational sheep ever.
This dingbat proves once again that if you have the right friends and are part of the right clique, none of the canons, sexual misconduct policy or common sense need apply to you.
So this woman is buddy buddy with the priest, and she is happy to welcome her buddy back despite his written admission of repeated misconduct without multiple women including a nun when he was dean of students at HC/HC and she a student.
Our bishops a jokers like this have made our sacred Church the Greek club where the cool kids always stick together. Time to find a true Christ centered Church’s in another jurisdiction. The GOA has lost it thanks to the goofy structure and useless Metropolitans imposed on us by the Fener Patriarch of Istanbul and All Turkey.