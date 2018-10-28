Philadelphia Federation Sworn in by Metropolitan Evangelos

BROOMALL, PA – His Eminence Metropolitan Evangelos gave the oath of office to the Federation of Hellenic American Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley on Sunday, October 14 at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall. Protopresbyter of St. Luke Church, Fr. Christ Kontos, assisted Metropolitan Evangelos. Federation President Georgia Halakos and Vice President Georgia Chletchos, Dimitris Rozanitis, George Choriatis, George Maniatis, Panagiotis Papadeas, George Halakos, Demitris Halakos, and George Kletsos, were among those present.