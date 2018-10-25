HABA Event with Marina Hatsopoulos on Trends in Tech Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK – The Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) presented Trends in Tech Entrepreneurship featuring Marina Hatsopoulos, Chairperson of the Board and Investor for Levitronix Technologies LLC, on October 23 at Wells Fargo Connections in Midtown Manhattan. The event began with a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception and continued with the fascinating presentation, followed by a Q&A session.

HABA officers Robert Savage, Vice President; Costas Kellas, Treasurer; Sophia Prountzos, Secretary, HABA Directors Emmanuel Caravanos and James P. Gerkis, Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce Vice President George Zapantis, Nick Lionas, and Gigi Van Deckter were among those present.

A writer and entrepreneur, Hatsopoulos was Founding CEO of Z Corporation, an early market leader in 3D printing. The Company was the winner of the “New England Technology Fast 50” for 2001, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the region, and was listed in the Inc 500 ranking of the nation’s 500 fastest-growing private companies by Inc Magazine. She is currently Chair of the Board of Levitronix Technologies, the worldwide leader in magnetically-levitated bearingless motor technology and Founding Advisor of Inkbit, an MIT startup. Hatsopoulos is on the Advisory Board of the Nantucket Conference, and MIT Enterprise Forum Greece, as well as two acceleration programs in Greece: the EGG and OK!Thess. She is an investor in Codebender and RTsafe, based in Greece, and C2Sense, based in Cambridge, MA.

Hatsopoulos was a Director and investor in Cynosure, a $400 million leader in the laser aesthetics market which was sold to Hologic for $1.65 billion in 2017. She was a Director and investor in Dear Kate, which makes performance apparel, and Tea Forte, a luxury tea brand which was sold to Sara Lee. She served as Director of the GSI Group, a $300 million supplier of laser-based advanced manufacturing systems for the global semiconductor and industrial markets. She was a Director of Contex Holding, a $100 million leading manufacturer of large-format scanners and software. As Chair of the Committee on Finance and Investment of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), she oversaw the budgets and investments of this 120,000-member organization.

Hatsopoulos serves on the Board of The Bridge Boston Charter School and has served on the Board of The Buckingham Browne & Nichols School. She graduated with a B.A. in Pure Mathematics and a B.A. in Music from Brown University in 1987 (Phi Beta Kappa, Magna Cum Laude, Mathematics Prize, and Faculty Fellowship). She received her M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from MIT in 1993 (Sigma Xi).

Hatsopoulos was honored with Mass. High Tech’s 2001 All-Star Award for Hardware. She and Z Corp. have been profiled in Fortune, Forbes, Fast Company, Boston Business Journal, The Boston Globe, Boston Magazine, and Technology Review. She has published articles in Design News and Time Compression Technologies, and contributed a chapter, titled “Product Differentiation from Technology,” to Jumpstart: Launching Your Business Venture, Profitably and Successfully (Aspatore, 2003). Her writing also appears at: windystreet.com.