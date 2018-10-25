Wildfire Raging in Sithonia, Authorities Prepared for Evacuation of Sarti (Photos)

THESSALONIKI – Authorities have brought in more ground and air assistance to contain the large fire in the Sarti region of Sithonia, Chalkidiki, raging since Thursday morning.

The fire, burning in a dense pine-covered area, broke out at 5:40 in the morning and is being spread by strong winds in the area.

Four Canadian aircraft, two helicopters, 80 firefighters with at least 40 vehicles, and a large force of firefighters on foot are participating in the operation.

The Regional Unit of Chalkidiki, as well as the Municipality of Sithonia, have been on alert from early in the morning. “Special vehicles keep coming in – distances are large in Chalkidiki – and are creating fire zones,” Magda Syradi, responsible in the Department of Civil Protection of the Regional Unity of Chalkidiki.

Meanwhile, traffic in Vourvourou-Sykias highway has been stopped.

Central Macedonia regional director Apostolos Tzitzikostas, who is on site, said authorities are prepared to evacuate Sarti if necessary. He said he would remain in the area until the fire is contained. The fire is moving on parallel lines to the community.



